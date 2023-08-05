BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is searching for a man reported missing in the Kern River earlier on Saturday.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to the area of Lake Ming Campground for a 32-year-old man reported missing in the Kern River at around 12:50 p.m. Deputies said the man entered the water and started to struggle while swimming soon after.

The man was last seen going underwater and did not resurface, KCSO said. The man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

Search and Rescue, along with other emergency personnel, searched the area by boat and shoreline, deputies said. At this time, the search is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.