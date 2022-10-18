BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Louise Bartley, 76, according to the sheriff’s office.

KCSO says Bartley is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave on Monday at about 6:20 p.m.

Bartley is considered at risk due to dementia and requires medication, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Bartley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.