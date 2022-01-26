KCSO searching for at-risk missing Rosamond man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating an at-risk missing man who was last seen Tuesday in Rosamond.

The missing man is Donald Greasham Sr., 63, and is considered at risk due to mental health issues, according to KCSO. Greasham was last seen leaving his home in Rosamond to go to the grocery store. He was driving a white 1990 Cadillac DeVille and possibly headed to the Lancaster area.

Greasham is described as Black, six feet one inch tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. He was wearing a black and gray sweater and black pants when last seen.

If you have information about Greasham or his whereabouts call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.