BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating an at-risk 55-year-old Bakersfield man.

The man is Reuben Herrera, 55, according to KCSO. He was last seen on March 24 at 3 p.m. on Water Street in East Bakersfield. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, unknown color shorts and white tennis shoes with red designs.

Herrera is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-10-inches tall, 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have any information regarding Herrera’s whereabouts call the Kern County Sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.