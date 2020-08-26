KCSO searching for elderly at-risk man from Wasco

Melvin Emmett Rogers

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding Melvin Emmett Rogers, 88, who was last seen in Wasco on Tuesday. Rogers was last seen around 7 p.m. on Annin Avenue by Highway 46, near Frosty King. Rogers suffers from dementia and takes medication for high blood pressure.

He was last seen wearing a brown button-up shirt, blue jeans, black socks and black shoes.

  • 88 years old
  • Height: 5’6″
  • Weight: 150 pounds
  • Hair: Gray
  • Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information on Melvin Rogers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110. The case number is 2020-00118869.

