KCSO searching for at-risk 68-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriffs Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk 68 year old man.

According to his family, Charles Prunty was last seen about 3 weeks ago, at 1:30 a.m. leaving his home in Highland Knolls Mobile Estates. He has not been heard from since.

Prunty is described as white, about 165 lbs., 6’1″ with blue eyes. He drives a new white Ford ranger 4 door with paper dealer plates. He is believed to be off of his diabetes medication.

Anyone with information on Prunty’s location is urged to call KCSO at 661-391-7500.