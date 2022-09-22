BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old with autism who is considered at-risk and was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Deputies are searching for Abel Ortega, 17. He was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive near Hurrle Avenue, KCSO said.

Ortega was last seen wearing a neon green T-shirt. He is considered at-risk and has the mental capacity of 4-6 year old.

Anyone with information on Ortega’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.