BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk woman who was last seen by her family on April 22.

Donna Wilson, 61, is missing and at risk due to health issues according to the sheriff’s office.

Wilson was last seen wearing a blue sparkly dress, according to the sheriff’s office. She is about 5 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.