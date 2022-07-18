BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Paulette Kaye Adema, 66, who was last seen in Taft on May 2, 2020, according to the office.

KCSO says, Adema is described as a White woman who stands at 5-feet and 9-inches tall and weighs 150-pounds. Adema has brown-hair and eyes.

It is unknown what Adema was wearing, according to KCSO.

If anyone has information regarding Adema’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.