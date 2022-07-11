BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Hanna Delbiaggo, 23, according to a press release sent from the office.

According to the release, Delbiaggo is described as a 5-feet and 8-inches-tall and 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and an infinity symbol tattoo on one of her forearms.

Delbiaggo was last seen two years ago by her family, according to the release. It is unknown what she was wearing.

If anyone has information regarding Delbiaggo’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.