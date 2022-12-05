BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help with searching for Nathan Jackson, 42.

The sheriff’s office describes Jackson as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jackson was reported missing Nov. 26 by his family and he was last seen in Wofford Heights on Nov. 25, according to KCSO. Jackson did not arrive at his destination in Bakersfield and has not been found.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson was last seen driving a lifted 1988 Chevy Blazer that may have a Nevada license plate, the body of the vehicle has been sanded and is beige, white and brown.

Jackson has a tattoo of an outline of a skateboarder and skateboard on one of his calves and a tattoo of a dragon on the inner part of one of his arms, according to the sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information on Jackson’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.