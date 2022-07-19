BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Leo Edgar, 42, according to the office.

KCSO says, Edgar is described as 42-year-old White man, who stands at 5-feet and 7-inches-tall and weighs 150-pounds. Edgar is bald, he has blue eyes and has tattoos covering his neck area, including a tattoo that says “Edgar.”

Edgar last contacted his family on July 6 and it is unknown what he was wearing, according to KCSO. He is at risk due to health issues.

If anyone has information regarding Edgar’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040