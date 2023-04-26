BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a 33-year-old man who is at risk due to mental health issues.

Sheriff’s officials said Mark Jaurigue was last seen by his family on April 21 in the Bakersfield area.

Officials describe Jaurigue as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jaurigue has a Jack Skellington tattoo on his inner left arm and a Bible scripture on his left arm, according to KCSO.

If anyone has information on Jauriguu’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322 -4040.