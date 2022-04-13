BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 73-year-old man considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Roberto Perez Ramirez, 73, was last seen on Ray Street just west of North Chester Avenue around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to KCSO. Ramirez suffers from dementia.

Ramirez is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-4-inches, 140 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and gray pants.

If you have any information regarding Ramirez’s whereabouts call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.