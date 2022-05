BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Breanna Gutierrez, 13, was last seen at 1010 Shalimar Drive, wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, and a pair of black Converse shoes.

She is described as Hispanic, five feet two inches, 225 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information of her whereabouts, they are asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.