BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy last seen Sunday walking away from a home in Glennville.

Levi Schmidt was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on White River Road wearing a black shirt, black jeans, black boots and glasses, according to KCSO. He is described as white, about 125 pounds, 5 feet 10 inches, with black hair and brown eyes.

Schmidt also goes by the alias Ethan Barker, according to KCSO.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Schmidt, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.