KCSO searches for missing teen last seen in January

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen girl who was last seen by her family on Jan. 21.

Tashiana Camplese, 16, was last seen in east Bakersfield. She is described as black/white, 5’6″, 102 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

It was reported that Tashiana was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt, jeans and was carrying a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Tashiana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040. Reference case 2022-00008124