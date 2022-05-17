BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing at-risk woman last seen Saturday.

Donna Joan Fox, 79, was last seen on the 300 block of Laurel Street wearing a white sweater, black pants and black shoes. She is described as a white woman about 5-feet-tall, 120 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or remain anonymous at 661-322-4040. Anonymous text tips can also be sent to TIP411 (847411). Type “KCSO” before your message.