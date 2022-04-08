BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage boy considered at-risk.

Javier Figueroa, 14, was last seen Friday around 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according to KCSO.

Javier is described as Hispanic, 5’10”, about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

KCSO said he was wearing a white shirt, white shorts, black shoes and a blue backpack that said “cookies” on it. He also has a “Blessed” tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information should contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.