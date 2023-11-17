BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 59-year-old man.

Rafael Guzman, 59, was last seen by family on May 23, according to KCSO. It is unknown what Guzman was last wearing.

Sheriff officials describe Guzman as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.