BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen August 10, 2021 when he was released from the Downtown jail, according to officials.

Joseph Staana, 32, is described as Hispanic, 5’5″, about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. KCSO said he has a tattoo on his chest that reads “She’s my main thing Maryjane,” and a tattoo on his back that reads “Staana.”

It is unknown what he was wearing, according to KCSO.

Staana was in jail for assault with a deadly weapon and battery when he was released, according to the Kern County court index.

Anyone with information on Stanna’s whereabouts should call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line (661) 322-4040.