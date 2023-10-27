BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a male wanted for grand theft auto in south Bakersfield.

KCSO officials say a male entered a store near the 1900 block of South Chester Avenue before allegedly going to a home nearby and taking a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

If anyone has any information regarding the male, they are asked to contact Detective Cervantes by calling the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.