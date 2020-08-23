KCSO search Oildale canal for evidence in assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched a canal Saturday afternoon in Oildale for weapons used in an earlier assault.

A Search and Rescue team was called to search the canal near the intersection of Oildale Drive and Decatur Street.

The sheriff’s office said they were searching for two knives allegedly used in an assault that happened within the last day, but didn’t say where or when exactly the assault occurred.

KCSO said no one was in the canal that needed to be rescued. It’s unclear if any weapons were found.