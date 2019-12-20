KCSO search for two missing teens last seen a month ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to find two missing teens who were reported missing nearly one month ago.

KCSO said they are looking for Ayden Estrada, 15, and Madison Estrada, 17. They were last seen on Nov. 21 in Bakersfield.

Ayden Estrada, 15 / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

Madison Estrada, 15 / Photo: Kern County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office did not provide a description for what the teens were wearing, but provided physical descriptions.

Ayden is 15 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eeyes.

Madison is 17 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.