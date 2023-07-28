BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a missing at-risk 75-year-old man.

George Townsend, 75, was last seen in the Bodfish area around 6:40 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Townsend was last seen wearing blue jeans with suspenders, a wide-brim hate and it is unknown what color shirt he was wearing.

If anyone has information regarding Townsend’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.