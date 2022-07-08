BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Juliea Judson, 46, according to a release from the office.

Judson is described as 5-feet and 2-inches-tall and 120 pounds, according to the release. Judson has brown hair and blue eyes, a tattoo of a hand on her right hand and her children’s names on the inside of her upper arms.

The release says, Judson was last seen on June 19 and it is unknown what she was wearing.

If anyone has information regarding Judson’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.