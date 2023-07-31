BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue China Lake Mountain Rescue Group assisted Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue a person who went missing on July 15, according to a news release from the office.

On July 21, KCSO assisted Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in a search and rescue aid mission for a missing 52-year-old hiker in the Monrovia Canyon area.

Photos provided courtesy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO’s China Lake Mountain Rescue Group sent four searchers to Los Angeles County to assist with the search, according to KCSO.

The condition or extent of injuries for the missing person was not immediately known.