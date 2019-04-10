KCSO Rural Crime Unit detectives recover $6,000 worth of stolen copper wire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Bakersfield, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's Office Rural Crime Unit investigators have located approximately $6,000 worth of stolen copper wire, a trailer that was reported stolen and a quad that was also reported stolen.

The investigation followed several large thefts from a local oilfield lease north of Bakersfield near James Road and Oilfield Road.

Investigators found the vehicle they were looking for in the 300 block of David Lane in Bakersfield Tuesday and arrested Reuben Cervantes,39, Caleb Speegle, 40, and Crystal Gutierrez, 32.

All three had several outstanding arrest warrants and have been booked into the Central Receiving Facility.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.