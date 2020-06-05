KCSO rescues two people from Kern River near Kernville in first rescue of summer season

KERNVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning Kern River visitors to be safe as the department had to respond to its rescue operation on the river this season.

The department said earlier this week, SAR responded to a mutual aid request from Tulare County at the Goldledge Campground north of Kernville. A man and woman who were swimming in the river without life vests became stranded on the opposite shore.

The Kern Valley Swiftwater Rescue Team deployed a boat and were able to rescue the two people, conducted a medical assessment and brought them to shore.

“This was our first rescue of the season, and we would love (it) if it was our last,” KCSO said in a post on social media. “We remind everyone to monitor conditions around them, stay hydrated and always wear a life vest.”