KCSO rescues group of lost campers in Tehachapi Mountain Park

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office rescued a group of lost campers, including several juveniles, in Tehachapi Mountain Park on Saturday.

The department said at around 6 p.m., deputies were sent to the park, located at 17350 Water Canyon Road, after receiving a report of two missing girls who were part of a church group camping trip. About an hour later, KCSO said the girls were located by deputies and returned to the campground.

While they were missing, the department said seven members of the church group, adults and juveniles, searched for the girls in separate groups and also became lost and disoriented.

A search and rescue team was called out and was able to locate the group at around 9:40 p.m. after they relayed their GPS location, KCSO said. They were also returned to the campground.

KCSO said a woman was transported to a local hospital due to dehydration. A total of nine people were located and rescued during the incident.