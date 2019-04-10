KCSO renews calls for help to solve nearly 40-year unsolved murder of woman and her unborn baby

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to solve the nearly 40-year-old murder of a woman and her unborn baby as they traveled on Highway 99.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday they're hoping people come forward with any information into the November 1980 shooting near Pond Road in the Delano area that killed the 23-year-old pregnant woman.

KCSO said the unknown group of people were set out to kill that day firing into multiple vehicles along Highway 99.

It was reported at the time that four Hispanic men in their 20s in a 1968 to 1970 white Ford four door passenger vehicle, pulled up alongside the passenger sides of other cars and fired a hundgun into them.

Two people were wounded, but survived.

The woman's murder remains unsolved after investigators followed up on numerous tips. The case turned cold, but the sheriff's office hopes someone can provide a new clue into the case nearly 40 years later.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.