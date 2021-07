BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released its own video of Tuesday’s procession for fallen Deputy Phillip Campas.

Campas’ body was taken from the Coroner’s Office to Greenlawn Cemetery. The procession brought together law enforcement and first responders from across the county.

Campas was killed in the line of duty on Sunday in a deadly shooting in Wasco that killed three community members.