KCSO releases video honoring fallen law enforcement as its traditional ceremony can’t be held due to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With social distancing guidelines preventing crowds from gathering, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office has found another way to honor law enforcement during Peace Officers Memorial Day instead of its traditional ceremony in front of the downtown courthouse.

The sheriff’s office has released a video on YouTube with Sheriff Donny Youngblood standing by the department’s memorial as he talks about those from the department who died while serving Kern County. A rifle salute is given following Youngblood’s comments, and then “Taps” plays while photos are shown of each member of the department who died in the line of duty.

The memorial at 1350 Norris Road will be open to the public to pay their respects.

Click here to watch the video.