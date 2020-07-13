KCSO recovers possible human remains from Buena Vista Lake

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it has recovered possible human remains from Buena Vista Lake.

KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague says they received a call at around 7:15 p.m. saying swimmers and visitors to the lake had found what appeared to be suspected human remains in the water. Park rangers arrived at the scene and the sheriff’s office then took over the investigation.

It has not been confirmed, however, that what has been found are human remains. Investigators are on scene working to determine if what was found were human remains.

The investigation is ongoing.

