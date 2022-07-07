BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team recovered the bodies of two men Thursday from an area in the Kern River where two swimmers had gone missing on the Fourth of July.

At about 8:40 a.m., Search and Rescue, with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit, recovered the first body from the Kern River near Hobo Campground, officials said.

At about 10:45 a.m., a second body was recovered approximately 200 yards away from the first.

KCSO has been using air crews and drones to search in hard-to-reach areas of the Kern River for the past several days.

Since 1968, 317 people have died in the Kern River, a figure that was updated on a sign at the mouth of the canyon last month.

The coroner will release the identities of the men at a later date.