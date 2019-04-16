KCSO puts on bomb demonstration

ARVIN, Calif. - Did you hear the loud explosions this morning? If you live near Arvin, you may have.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office was in the area of Hwy 223 and N. Wheeler Road detonating explosives.

It was all part of a demonstration put on by KCSO's bomb squad meant to show us what they do and how we can stay safe.

KCSO says they respond to about 75 bomb threats per year.