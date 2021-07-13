KCSO promotes 20 members within its department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office promoted 20 members within its department in a ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in Bakersfield in front of sheriff’s office officials, including Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood handed out the new titles and says this is the first in-person ceremony in more than a year. The titles ranged from Chief Deputy, Deputy Coroner to Maintenence Worker.

“Thank you for studying [and] working hard,” Sheriff Youngblood said. “Thank your relatives for what they went through during the time that you prepared for this. We’re proud of each and every one of you.”