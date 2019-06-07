KCSO promotes 12 members within its department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a very special day for several Kern County Sheriff’s Office personnel as they received promotions within the department.

Twelve members of the department were promoted Thursday morning.

The ceremony was held in Bakersfield in front of sheriff’s office officials, including Sheriff Donny Youngblood, Chief Deputy Tyson Davis, and proud family members.

Youngblood says the ceremony is monumental to the organization, given that these promotions only further expand opportunities open to KCSO personnel.

“We have a lot of lateral movement in the sheriff’s office which is one of the reasons people like to work for the sheriff’s office because if you want to fly helicopters we’ll teach you to fly helicopters, if you want to be a patrolman, we’ll teach you to be a patrolman, so there’s a lot of lateral movement,” the sheriff said.

This is the second promotion ceremony hosted at the sheriff’s auditorium.