BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an airport police officer was struck and injured by burglary suspects in a vehicle at Meadows Field Airport.

Deputies were dispatched to Meadows Field Airport to assist airport police with a burglary in progress around 6:10 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The Meadows Field police officer found suspects who allegedly forced entry into a vehicle in the airport’s long-term parking lot, according to officials. When the officer confronted them, the suspects allegedly struck the officer with the vehicle.

The suspects fled and a vehicle was found abandoned near an orchard near Highway 65 and James Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies set up a perimeter around the orchard and began searching for possible suspects.

The police officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.