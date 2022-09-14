BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The long-running reality television show “COPS” is making its way back to Kern County again. The show last worked with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office about a decade ago.



KCSO got approval from the Kern County Board of Supervisors for the partnership with the now FOX-owned show.

The sheriff’s office needed approval because the agreement between Langley and KCSO did not include a termination clause, an omission that conflicts with county policy.

The department’s goal is to bring Kern County deputies back into the national spotlight.

Filming for the controversial reality show started this Wednesday in Kern County. The show is known for decades for providing a ‘fly on the wall perspective’ of police working in the line of duty.

“It’s a different world from let’s say 10 years ago and I think it’s important for community members see what deputies deal with on the streets,” Donny Youngblood the Kern County Sheriff said.

The show has a controversial history. It’s known for covering police activity in local communities across the nation but according to a 2020 study from the Guardian, “There’s about four times more violent crimes in COPS than in reality… three times more drug arrests… and ten times more arrests for sex work.”

Concern already pouring in through our Facebook page about this partnership just two years after the wrongful death of George Floyd and the international BLM movement. Both of these events led to the show’s taking ratings and ultimately being dropped from Paramount.

To answer the first question, no money is being made. The sheriff’s office is doing this for free.

“It might inspire someone to want to be a police officer and that’s what we’re hoping,” Youngblood said. “Someone from Los Angeles or any place else in the state of California. It’s free advertising for us.”

Other Kern residents say this partnership doesn’t bother them.

“Somebody’s going to complain about something all the time,” Bill Kabonic an Oildale resident said.

Sheriff Youngblood says “COPS” wanted to film back in Kern because we have a homicide almost every other day and stabbing pretty much every day. Youngblood hopes this partnership will inspire locals in our community and Southern California to help fill the 400 positions.