KCSO partnering with MLK CommUNITY Initiative on new advisory council

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is working with the MLK CommUNITY Initiative to assemble a Community-Wide Advisory Council.

KCSo said the council will initially consist of around 20 local leaders and organizations. The goal is to have a diverse and culturally inclusive council that represents not just the Bakersfield area but communities across Kern County to make sure all residents have a voice.

“We are going to do this. However, I want to make sure it represents the community we serve,” Youngblood said. “We work for the people. We want to build a trusted relationship with those who depend on us to protect them.”

Arleana Waller with the MLK CommUNITY Initiative said she hopes the new advisory council will make a difference for county residents.

“This collaboration shows a commitment to our communities as a whole. We want to educate and enlighten and be educated and enlightened,” she said. “We believe the only way to accomplish this goal is to bring a diverse voice to the table, to roll up our sleeves and to work from a space of love and understanding — together, we can.”

For more information, or if you are interested in participating, please email mlkcommunityinitiative@gmail.com or call 661-379-0670. You can also contact KCSO at communitymeeting@kernsheriff.org.