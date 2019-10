BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office confirms one man has died after a shooting in Wasco Monday morning.

According to KCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Highway 46 just before 2 a.m.

Upon arrival, an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information available.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.