KCSO offering Community Academy to give participants better understanding of law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will hold an 11-week course beginning in September for members of the public who would like to learn more about the work deputies perform.

The Community Academy will cover the history of the department, what it takes to become a deputy sheriff, use of force and laws of arrest, patrol procedures, gang investigations, air support operations and more, according to a news release. The free classes will be taught by deputies, detectives, sergeants and command staff, and participants will be able to ride along with a deputy on patrol.

The academy is expected to begin Sept. 16 and classes will be held every Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Kern Regional Training Center on Norris Road. The one exception is week eight, which will be held on a Saturday for a SWAT, K-9 and pistol range demonstration, the release said.

To qualify, applicants must be a resident of Kern County or work in Kern, pass a criminal background check, be at least 21 years old or at least 18 and currently enrolled in college courses. Valid ID is required for fingerprinting.

Those interested in applying are asked to call Deputy Steven Castillo at 661-868-1682 or email communityacademy@kernsheriff.org. Deadline is July 31.

Applications can be found on the sheriff’s office website at kernsheriff.org, under the Support Services Bureau Section and clicking on the Training Section tab. They’re also available at the training center at 962 Norris Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Applications must be turned in at the training center in person.