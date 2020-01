The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the case of a body that was recovered from the Kern River in Bakersfield in August is now being investigated as a homicide.

The department said 67-year-old Iark Barnhart was found in the Kern River bank south of the Calloway Drive on Aug. 14. He was struck with an unknown object and died from blunt force trauma, according to the coroner.

The department said it is still unknown how long he was dead.