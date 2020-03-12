Local law enforcement no longer physically responding to non-emergency calls due to coronavirus

Due to the coronavirus, local law enforcement agencies say they will no longer respond to non-emergency calls in person but instead will just take reports online or by phone.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Delano and Tehachapi police departments say deputies and officers will still respond to life-threatening/emergency calls. They will also still be out in public doing investigations but will limit physical contact with the public for health and safety reasons.

KCSO and TPD said it is also requesting that when the public calls emergency services, they alert them if they have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

KCSO and TPD said their new policies take effect immediately and are expected to last until further notice. DPD said their policy is only in place through April 1 for now.

“The purpose is to ensure the health and safety of our community as public safety is our number one priority,” KCSO said. “KCSO and other law enforcement agencies have procedures in place to provide mutual aid on a local and state level should a law enforcement agency have staffing issues due to illness.”

The sheriff’s office said it is also suspending visitations to its jails for the “foreseeable future,” but attorney visits will still be allowed.

The Delano Police Department said the front lobby will be closed to the public.

The agencies said they are also cancelling participation in all community events at least through the month of March. All civilian ride-a-longs will be canceled as well.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood spoke to 17 News at Sunrise about coronavirus concerns Thursday morning. Youngblood is expected to give an update about the department’s response Thursday afternoon.

The Bakersfield Police Department has not yet announced its plans.

17 News’ Karen Hua will have more on this in the 5 p.m. newscast.