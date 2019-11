The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate the suspect responsible for a shooting in Lamont Thursday night.

KCSO responded to a victim of a shooting in the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing; we will continue to update you on this story.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.