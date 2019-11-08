KCSO: Missing Person Day

There are hundreds of cases of missing persons in our county. hundreds of families and friends missing their loved ones and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office wants to help them find the answers they’ve been looking for.

KCSO’S coroner section will be holding a missing person day event to connect families with law enforcement.

They aim to bring missing people back home.if your loved one is missing person, KCSO is encouraging you to take ID photos of them and two of their closely-related family members from the mother’s side for identification.

The event will happen this Saturday from 10 a.m.to 3 p.m. at the KCSO office on Norris Road.