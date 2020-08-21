KCSO: Man killed in officer-involved shooting threatened restaurant patrons with gun before being confronted by off-duty deputy

The man killed in an officer-involved shooting outside Tony’s Firehouse Grill and Pizza was driving erratically in the area before exiting his vehicle, trying to enter the restaurant, and threatening patrons with a gun, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was driving erratically Thursday night near the restaurant on Highway 178 before his vehicle lost a tire and he pulled over into the parking lot, KCSO said. He then got out of the vehicle and attempted to enter the restaurant through the back door, but the door was held shut by employees. He then tried to break the window of a vehicle in the parking lot, spurring onlookers to confront him. In response, the man pulled out a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

An off-duty deputy who was at the restaurant at the time confronted the man, resulting in a shootout, with the man falling to the ground, officials said.

After assisting a restaurant-goer out of the immediate area, the deputy “continued to challenge” the man – who was still holding a gun – and shot him, the sheriff’s office said.

Medical help arrived, but the man died at the scene.

A gun was recovered by investigators.

The deputy and restaurant-goers were not injured.

KCSO asked anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 661-861-3110.