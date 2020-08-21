KCSO: man killed in officer-involved shooting at Tony’s Firehouse Grill and Pizza was involved in theft

The armed man who was shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy Thursday night was allegedly involved in a theft at the location, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was killed outside Tony’s Firehouse Grill and Pizza on Highway 178. A gun was recovered at the scene, KCSO said.

Bakersfield police responded to the restaurant following the shooting.

The sheriff’s office took over the investigation from the Bakersfield Police Department because it involves KCSO personnel, officials said.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The deputy and restaurant patrons were not injured, KCSO said.