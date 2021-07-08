KCSO: body found inside car in East Kern

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found dead yesterday on Jawbone Canyon Road and Kelso Valley Road, an area about 30 miles north of Mojave and west of Cantil.

The only details released were that deputies responded to a report of a man found unconscious in a vehicle on July 7, at around 12:25. He was pronounced dead at the scene and detectives assumed the investigation.

Anyone with more information can contact KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.